A resident of the American city of New Bern, North Carolina, hit the jackpot when she celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary. It is reported by UPI.

Sadhana Patel owns the U Pick Food Mart. On a public holiday, January 16, she decided to try her luck and played the instant lottery. “I said,“ I feel lucky, let me scan the ticket, ”recalls the American. “Then I realized that I was being invited to the lottery headquarters.”

Patel immediately called the children, after which she shared the good news with her husband. “We were all happy and at the same time shocked,” said the winner. Thanks to the winning ticket, the woman became rich by $ 373.7 thousand (28.2 million rubles).

The American plans to spend part of the prize money to cover the bills, and she will share the rest with family members.

Earlier it was reported that a couple from the American city of Lamberton, North Carolina, hit the jackpot in the lottery for the 70th wedding anniversary. They suddenly became rich by 768.86 thousand dollars (58 million rubles at the current exchange rate).