The woman came up with an unusual way to take revenge on her ex-boyfriend convicted of treason. The Daily Star writes about this story.

The deceived woman posted on a social network a photo of her ex-boyfriend’s luxurious suit, which he forgot at her house. She promised to burn the suit costing 150 pounds (15 thousand rubles) and send it to the traitor by mail if none of the subscribers wants to take it for themselves completely free.

Users called the woman a heroine for her reaction to her partner’s betrayal. One of them joked, “Are there any fishing gear you want to burn?”

Earlier, a US resident exposed his wife’s cheating thanks to a smart fan app installed on her mobile phone. He decided to update the smart fan filter app installed on his wife’s phone. At that moment, a message notification appeared on the screen. As a result, he came to the conclusion that his wife, with whom he had been married for 17 years, had been cheating on him with a married colleague for 18 months.