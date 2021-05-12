The woman bought shape-shaping underwear from the Skims brand, owned by businesswoman Kim Kardashian, and sparked controversy online. The video that appeared on her TikTok was noticed by Medialeaks.

The user of the network with the nickname @imahustlerbaby posted a video in which she unpacks a beige slimming bodysuit out of the box. According to the blogger, she purchased XL size lingerie on the website, but the posted footage shows that it looks like a child’s thing.

“Kim, what is this anyway?” – she signed the post, which received more than 12 million views. Viewers reacted ambiguously to @imahustlerbaby’s post. So, some began to write comic comments under the video: “When I ordered a jacket from China”, “It feels like Kim confused your bodysuit with clothes for her daughter Kylie Jenner Stormy”, “I’m shocked, it looks like XS”.

At the same time, other users scolded the blogger and recommended that she first try on shapewear before criticizing the Kardashians on TikTok. “This slimming body – it should be so small”, “Don’t you know that it will stretch over your body?”, “Are you stupid? This is shapewear! It doesn’t have to be huge, ”they said.

Earlier in February, a woman bought Kim Kardashian’s slimming underwear and laughed while trying on. US resident Adria Barich bought panties in skin tone for $ 32 (2,371 rubles). The author of the video explained that the brand’s underwear turned out to be too small and, instead of hiding the flaws of her figure, only emphasized all the flaws.