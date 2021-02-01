The American boasted a professional make-up from a makeup artist and was criticized online for the abundance of cosmetic and surgical interventions. Journalists from The Sun drew attention to the corresponding discussion on social networks.

28-year-old TV star and blogger Kailyn Lowry posed for a makeup artist who did her makeup for a contest video in TikTok… The woman had her cheekbones highlighted, smoky-style shadows were applied to the eyelids, and her lips were lined with brown lipstick.

However, netizens drew attention to the changes in Lowry’s appearance and scolded her for the operations performed. “Oh no, no, no. Why are these girls doing this to their faces? She was so pretty before all this shit “,” I love the eyeshadow, but the rest … Those who have gone too far with fillers don’t need that much lipstick “,” Botox makes her frown all the time. ” – they wrote.

Related materials

According to the publication, in 2017 the heroine of the material underwent a Brazilian buttock lift, tummy tuck and neck liposuction. In October 2020, she first received Botox injections. In her social networks, the TV star said that there is nothing shameful in such procedures and stressed that plastic surgery should not be taboo.

Earlier in January, The Sun revealed the names of celebrities with plastic and botox treatments. Among them were 56-year-old American actress Courtney Cox, British singer Tulisa Kontostavlos, as well as TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian.