In the American city of Newton Grove, North Carolina, the granddaughter played the lottery and became rich thanks to her late grandmother’s favorite numbers. The UPI portal reports.

Maria Moreno used the combination of numbers that her grandmother, who passed away two years ago, played in the Cash 5 draw. “I inherited good luck from her,” says the American about her relative. – I took care of her, took her to doctors’ appointments and everything like that. Once a woman told me: “Now she cares about you, she blessed you.”

Moreno won 181.1 thousand dollars (13.7 million rubles). “I can’t believe it,” she admits. “I am so lucky, I am very, very happy.” The winner is considering buying a house, as she has three children who dream of living in separate rooms.

Earlier it was reported about a resident of Australia who played the lottery for over 20 years and entered the numbers of her late husband on tickets. Ultimately she hit the jackpot.