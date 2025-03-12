The woman accused of killing her partner at the bar they run in Calella (Barcelona) in July 2023 has assured on Tuesday that He did it unintentionally and in self -defense. During his statement at the Audience of Barcelona, ​​he explained that the night of the events tried to burn his face in the kitchen stoves, and she, watching her life, took a knife, without knowing that it was, and hit him on the side.

It was then that he realized that it was a knife and that the man was bleeding. As he said, He would have asked the woman not to notify the ambulance because it could be stopped for having a history of sexist violence. The woman faces 22 and 25 years in prison for murder, orders for the accusations, while the defense asks for the acquittal to act in self -defense.

During the trial, the woman has declared that the afternoon of the facts They were drinking a lot By bars of the town until dawn. Then, she went to the premises alone, but when the man arrived they argued and he would have hit her. At one point, he picked her down the hairs and bring her face closer to a stove on threatening to burn and kill her.

It was then that the woman, desperate, explained that she found an object nearby, Thinking that it was a kitchen spatula, And he wanted to hit him on the side to let him go. It was a knife, he stuck at the top of the back, according to her, without realizing that he was actually stabbing him. “I knew I was going to kill me, because I had tried other times,” he said, remembering that he had even put him poison for insects in a drink. “It was my life or his”, He has said half crying in response to the prosecutor.

When he realized, he wanted to warn an ambulance, he said, but the man told him not to do it because they would stop him for domestic violence, as had happened two weeks ago. According to the defendant, he told him that it was only a cut and that he was going to shower. After a while, the woman did not listen to the shower and entered the bathroom, where she found him on the floor. I thought he slept because of the drunkenness, he tried to wake him up, turned him around and He recorded it to show him the video later with the effects of alcoholas they often did mutually.

In response to her lawyer, she said she had no intention of killing him: “I didn’t want to report because I didn’t want anything wrong to happen to himand less kill him, wanted to leave him, pay the debt, leave the bar and disappear from his life. “

On the other hand, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the two were discussed and the woman took a kitchen knife and nailed it. The man, who had an alcohol rate of 2.5 grams per liter of blood, He could not defend himself, fell to the ground and stared At least for 32 minutes without receiving any help. It was later when the woman warned emergencies, who could not save her life.

Among the couple they consisted Four judicial records for violence in the home sphere: Two urgent proceedings procedures that were archived, an immediate judgment of mild crime with an acquittal and urgent proceedings in Rubí.

Witness shift

After the defendant has been the turn of six witnesses: the owner of the premises, two neighbors and three toilets who attended the victim. The owner explained that He never saw discussions between victim and accusedand that they owed about 8,000 euros of the rent. The two neighbors, couple, have explained that they often felt discussions rise in tone between the couple, and that the police had come more than once.

However, that day they only heard the woman shout. The three toilets have explained that when they reached the door of the premises it was closed and that They had to wait for the Mossos to enter. It was then that they found the agonizing man on the floor of a room, not from the bathroom, with enough blood.