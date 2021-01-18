For the first time in history, the initials of a person presided over the jersey of a franchise: “MLK”, sported the Hawks kit. Precious tribute to Martin Luther King and timely redemption for themselves. When things go wrong, you have to change, whatever: new clothes and renovated State Farm Arena. The Atlanta hawk was where it usually is, but like a polychrome stained glass window, as if it were the glass of a church. Appropriate. Both teams needed a good sermon. The locals arrived after losing six of the last seven games. The Wolves, as the worst team in the West: three wins and eight losses. Dramatic. Now there are nine.

It didn’t seem like the best day to stop the bleeding. Neither Ricky nor Juancho were there, both following the sanitary protocols of the competition. Nor Karl-Anthony Towns, confirmed positive and in the midst of an excessive martyrdom for anyone. Ryan Saunders had to invent, but without Towns it’s like one of those impossible puzzles: over 1000 pieces and none seem to fit. The Wolves, more injured than ever, arrived after receiving 80 points in the paint against Memphis. In general terms, they are the team that receives the most points in the area. And Atlanta put its finger on the sore. During several sections of the game, John Collins and Clint Capela shared the court, two centers, as in the past, and they put on their boots. The first finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds; the second, with 23 and 15. More than one will pull their hair in Houston. Even more.

D’Angelo Russel (31 + 7) was the only one who believed in the march towards a promised land that, right now, does not exist. He scored, as is usual for him, but he also temporized, as it is not so much. The same role was taken by Tare Young, who finished with 20 points and 13 assists. He doesn’t finish sharpening the rifle, but when he pulls it out, he really does: six goals were from that renewed logo, which gives it a certain heavenly aura. The other side of the coin, the losses; up to six for him at the end of the game and 26 in total for the team. Twelve of them, in the second quarter. So Minnesota prayed.

Illusions and hits

The second half started with the same stars: Russell’s triple and assistance at full speed for a freight train like Okogie. Seven-point partial and tie on the scoreboard (58-58). It seemed that the Wolves were resurrecting … but no. Again. As if it were a representation of his last years (and not so last). Illusions interspersed with bumps, and proportional. Then, 12-2 partial, with Trae Young watching him from the bench, sealed with one of the dunks of the season: ball through the skies, by Heurter, and Collins mercilessly lowering it. A deja vu constant.

From 78-71 with which the last quarter began (something to hold on to) it went to 93-78, with a triple by Hunter. Three minutes from the end, Beasley’s turn, to adjust everything again (95-89) … and fall again. A (horrifying) triple attempt by d’Angello Russell with one minute remaining would dictate sentence (108-97). Broken glass in Minnesota. The Wolves have committed all the deadly sins, they know them, but they keep repeating them. Another day of penance. Now, on a stained glass window in Atlanta, immaculate for the moment.