by STEFANO OLLANU

Toto Wolff, an icon of Formula 1

Thanks to his enormous success at the helm of the Mercedes team, Toto Wolff he is the most successful manager in the history of Formula 1, thanks to the domination of the Silver Arrows at the beginning of the hybrid era which allowed his team to amass an impressive 7 drivers’ and 8 constructors’ titles. Red Bull’s return in style in 2021, and especially in the following two years, has drastically reduced Wolff’s habit of winning, but the business man from Vienna still had something to celebrate, given that recently – according to what was written by authoritative Forbes – saw his fortune increase by 60% in just four months (from 1 billion dollars to 1.6).

Threatening clouds over Wolff

An interesting insight into the magazine Business F1 However, he wanted to highlight a story that has been talked about in the paddock for some time, namely the one relating to conflict of interest of Toto Wolff. As is known, the team principal and co-owner of the Mercedes team is married to Susie Stoddart, which plays the role of general director of the F1 Academy, the series dedicated to the women of the F1 Group. A manager of a Formula 1 team would have forwarded a request to the Federation for attention on the alleged fast track of confidential information between Wolff and his wife Susie.

The suspicion on the Austrian manager would be related toaccess to confidential information, through his wife, used by Wolff to obtain benefits for his team. These concerns were also raised with FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem, who in turn held informal discussions with several team principals to assess the potential issue. In particular in one of the last meetings between the teams, Toto Wolff would be shown to know very specific information on a particular topica circumstance that would have surprised many of his colleagues quite a bit.

However, the dismay of the other teams comes from afar, always second Business F1 Indeed, at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Toto Wolff would have received confidential information on the topic of Budget Cap 2021 – immediately revealed to the media – which caused Red Bull’s Christian Horner quite a bit of embarrassment. The British manager was in fact unaware of the outcome of the FIA ​​investigations, which discovered a violation by the Austrian team. We read in the magazine: “The information turned out to be extremely accurate, and it was later discovered that they had been gleaned from Wolff in a conversation with Shaila-Ann Rao, at the time interim general secretary of FIA motorsport, as well as former special advisor to Mercedes“.

The issue relating to Red Bull’s violation of the 2021 Cost Cap in fact reached Toto Wolff first, rather than Red Bull itself. Rao was subsequently removed “for this and other incidents“. Returning to the conflict of interest case between Toto and Susie Wolff, a team principal explained: “Imagine Geri Horner or Raquel Stroll heading up Formula 2 or getting a job within Formula 1 or Liberty Media. It would be a ridiculous and unacceptable conflict of interest. Talk about a ticking time bomb ready to explode, even more than last year’s revelations in Singapore.”