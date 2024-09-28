Steam regularly offers themed discounts dedicated to publishers or major sagas in the gaming scene. For example, right now you can buy games from Wolfenstein series at rock-bottom prices and which could be very attractive.
Starting from the most recent games, Wolfenstein Youngblood it is offered at 4.99 euros, with a discount of 75%. Same discount and price for Wolfenstein The New Order and The Old BloodWhile Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus it is available at the price of 4.49 euros, discounted by 85%. Finally, the shooter for VR Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot it is offered at 4.99 euros, instead of 19.99 euros.
TGS 24 offers are also available
Moving on to the more “seasoned” titles, we find Wolfenstein 3D at 1.49 euros and Return to Castle Wolfenstein at 1.99 euros, basically little more than a couple of coffees at the bar for two great classics.
Find all the offers on the Wolfenstein franchise on Steam at this address. Offers will be valid until October 3rdso you still have a few days to take advantage of it. The promotions launched by Japanese publishers such as Square Enix, Capcom and Sega on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 are also still active on the Valve store, which will expire in a few days.
