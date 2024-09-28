Steam regularly offers themed discounts dedicated to publishers or major sagas in the gaming scene. For example, right now you can buy games from Wolfenstein series at rock-bottom prices and which could be very attractive.

Starting from the most recent games, Wolfenstein Youngblood it is offered at 4.99 euros, with a discount of 75%. Same discount and price for Wolfenstein The New Order and The Old BloodWhile Wolfenstein 2 The New Colossus it is available at the price of 4.49 euros, discounted by 85%. Finally, the shooter for VR Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot it is offered at 4.99 euros, instead of 19.99 euros.