Killed by a 9-year-old boy M237, wolf of records: he had traveled 1,900 kilometers from Switzerland to Hungary

It had traveled 1,900 kilometres, the longest distance ever recorded for a wolf in Europe, before being shot down in Hungary. The long migration of the wolf, known as M237, came to an abrupt halt in April, 10 months after it set off from the canton of Grisons in Switzerland. His body was found in a river near Hidasnémeti, near the border with Slovakia.

In recent days, the investigations conducted by the Hungarian authorities have reached a turning point: it would not have been the man on whom the attentions of the investigators had focused so far, but the 9-year-old son who killed the record-breaking wolf.

In recent days, the police arrested the father of the child and a second man, who was with the boy during the killing of the animal. The authorities have accused the two of crimes against the protection of nature and of endangering minors, while the child is not liable under Hungarian law. It would have been the parent who handed the child the rifle from which the shot that killed the animal would have been fired.