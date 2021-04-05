It is somewhat tricky, at its starting point, ‘The wolf is coming’, the new Danish series that Movistar + has been broadcasting for four weeks now. Her opening scene features Holly (Flora Ophelia Hofmann Lindahl), the fourteen-year-old girl around whom television fiction revolves, witnessing a somewhat uncomfortable scene. First thing in the morning he meets his mother, Dea (Christine Albeck Børge), and his stepfather, Simon (Peter Plaugborg), fornicating with a capital scandal with the bedroom door ajar. At breakfast, the teenager’s isolation from the marriage becomes evident. So by the time Holly gets to school and they ask her to talk to Lars (Bjarne henriksen), a Social Services worker, the viewer has already positioned himself in favor of the girl.

The issue that concerns both of you is an essay you have written for class in which you have been asked to describe a day with your family. Holly has described a case of sexist violence in which she was the victim. The perpetrator? His stepfather. From there, the series narrates to the millimeter the careful and swift steps the social worker takes to protect the young woman and her little brother, The O (Noah storm otto), while finding out if the abuse was real or not. The conversations with the teachers, the poor academic results, the complicated character of the brother, the speed with which the mother denies the facts … Everything seems to indicate that Lars is facing a case of manual and for that reason he will not hesitate to separate the couple’s children, taking them to a foster home in record time and trying to find the right difficult balance between acting wisely, but also swiftly to avoid greater evils.

Do not hesitate, they will change their mind several times because the series leaves clues in favor of one or another story, making clear the fine and fragile line that separates the facts of the invention. We know, for example, that Simon has had previous complaints about fights, but also that Holly’s medical examination has not found any bruise. Thus, the dilemma that she plans all the time is whether the stepfather is truly an abuser or if Holly has made it all up because she is jealous of her mother’s partner.

Told like this, ‘The wolf is coming’ may smell like a Saturday afternoon telefilm, but the truth is that it is written with great pleasure and careful to detail. Understandably slow paced, behind television fiction is Maja Jul Larsen, one of the scriptwriters of the acclaimed ‘Borgen’, accompanied by a team of writers in which they excel Nanna westh (‘Kidnapping’) and Adam August (‘The money route’). But they are undoubtedly his magnificent performances those that give substance to a fiction that premiered in October of last year in Dinarmaca, preceded by great success in several festivals such as Zurich, where it won the award for the best series, and Gothenburg, where it won the award. award for best screenplay.

The awards race did not end there because the series has swept the Robert, the Danish film and television awards, with five statuettes: best series; Best Leading Actress, for Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl; best leading actor, for Bjarne Henriksen; Best Supporting Actress, for Christine Albeck Børge, and Best Supporting Actor, for Peter Plaugborg.

With eight chapters of about fifty minutes in length, It will be necessary to see if ‘Que ven el lobo’ manages to maintain its balance until the end. At the moment, it is more than interesting.

Movistar + broadcasts tomorrow the fourth chapter of ‘What is the wolf coming’, which is being shelled at the rate of one chapter per week.