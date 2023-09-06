A resident of the village of Novoselye, Strugokrasnensky district, Pskov region, noticed a wolf near the railway crossing. She announced this on her page in the social network “VKontakte”.

A wild beast wandered into the village on Saturday, September 2.

“Hunters, take note! A wolf walks in the area of ​​the railway crossing in Novoselye. She is not shy about appearing during the day, prowling around the neighborhood, ”the woman wrote, she is quoted by Pskov news feed.

The comments noted that the predator was seen on the same day at 23:00 near the private sector.

“A wolf was seen on Novoe Strakhonovo Street, cats are already disappearing. Take care of the dogs, ”the man wrote, his words are quoted Pskov Information Agency.

Another local resident said that she saw a wolf in her garden on the same day at about 7 am.