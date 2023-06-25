The wolf and the lion: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Sunday 25 June 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema the film The Wolf and the Lion, a French film from 2021 directed by Gilles de Maistre, is broadcast. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film tells the story of Alma (Molly Kunz), a 20-year-old girl and skilled pianist who lives in New York and who, after the death of her grandfather, returns to the house where she spent her childhood to attend the funeral. The house is located on a remote island in Canada and it is here that Alma has all the sweet memories of her when she was a child and she spent her days with her grandfather, who raised her. While reconnecting with the land of her roots, Alma comes across a lost lion cub, who was to become part of the Vancouver circus, and a little she-wolf, also in trouble. The girl decides to save them and raise them and it will be this friendship that will change her life forever…

The wolf and the lion: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick, Mylène Dinh-Robic, Rebecca Croll, Evan Buliung, Rhys Slack, Derek Johns. Let’s see together all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Molly KunzAlma

Graham Greene Joe

Charlie Carrick as Ellick “Eli”

Mylène Dinh-Robic: Dean of the Music Academy

Rebecca CrollYsae

Evan BuliungAllan

Rhys Slack: Rapha

Derek JohnsCharles

Victor CornfootJack

Daniel BrochuMr. Mitchell

Jean Drolet: Alma’s grandfather

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Wolf and the Lion on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 25 June 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.