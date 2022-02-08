The Wolf Among Us 2 It was a title that was rescued after Telltale Games filed for bankruptcy back in 2018. This sequel was announced during The Game Awards 2019, but since then we have had practically no information about it. Well, that is about to change this week thanks to the arrival of a new trailer.

Its developers revealed Greetings from Fabletown, a new live broadcast where we will be presented with a new trailer for The Wolf Among Us 2. The broadcast will be presented by Geoff Keighley this Wednesday february 9 and you can enjoy the show both in Youtube like in Twitter.

And yes, you are getting a brand new trailer for the game 🙂 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 7, 2022

The show will start this Wednesday, February 9, at the 11:45AM downtown time Mexico, but don’t expect that we’re going to have a release date just yet. We say this because, according to telltalethe game is still in relatively early stages of its development.

Publisher’s note: I think The Wolf Among Us is for many the best Telltale game. The wait for its sequel has been a road full of uncertainty and concerns, but fortunately it won’t be long before we know how this new project has progressed.

Via: Twitter