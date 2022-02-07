After the various vicissitudes that hit the heart not only Telltale Games, but also all the games in development at the studio and all the fans following them, it seems that we can finally see the lights at the end of the tunnel. Via Twitter, Geoff Keighley (none other than the man of the The Game Awards) announced that the February 9 at 7pm now Italian, will be present at a behind the scenes and the publication of a new trailer of The Wolf Among Us 2, the highly anticipated second chapter of the graphic adventure released in the now distant 2013.

We are all invited to follow the event live streaming via Youtube and Twitch, an event that will most likely give us a lot of information not only on the state of work in the Telltale house, but also many details, given that for now the work remains hidden under a veil (if not for a couple of images revealed in the last few days ).

If we take a closer look at Keighley’s post in fact, we can see that it is exactly the reveal of the game.

Furthermore, it was confirmed by Geoff himself in one of the following comments, which will also be published a brand new game trailer. So far we only know that the events will take place 6 months after the end of the first, so the rest will be waiting to be discovered!

Wednesday, it’s finally time: Greetings from Fabletown! You’re invited to join me for a behind-the-scenes look at The Wolf Among Us 2 # TWAU2 Live streaming Wednesday 2/9, 10am PT on Twitch and YouTube#TheWolfIsBack pic.twitter.com/GoBIUWutMn – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 7, 2022

The response from the public was nothing short of enthusiastic, between comments of jubilation and impatience in discovering what the game will offer us, all information that however we will discover in just two days.

During a recent interview, the team of Telltale had told how the studio got up after the serious problems that had seen him as a protagonist in recent years, a collapse and a closure from which they are slowly rising again, and this The Wolf Among Us 2 (as we can perhaps guess from the trailer) it could really be the definitive gem, that lifeline that could mark the restart point.