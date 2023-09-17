Bill Willingham, the author of the Fables series, on which the The Wolf Among Us of TellTale Games, decided to make of public domain there intellectual property , in open controversy with DC Comics. This means that anyone can exploit it to create their own works, be they comics, films or video games.

Total breakdown

Fables is in the public domain

To push Willingham towards a total break with DC Comicstherefore with Warner Bros., was the latter’s attitude on the use of the series, in particular with TellTale Games’ games, which they really must not like.

As told by the artist in a long press release, DC Comics has always behaved ambiguously about how to use Fables, not consulting him and not paying him royalties for the granting of exploitation rights, even though the intellectual property is in his hands.

“As of today, September 15, 2023, the intellectual property of the comic book called Fables, including all of its spin-offs and related characters, is now in the public domain. What once belonged entirely to Bill Willingham now belongs to everyone, forever. It is done, and as most experts will confirm, it cannot be undone. Rethinking is neither contemplated nor possible.”

Explaining why he did this, Willingham explained: “When I signed my publishing deal under my own name with DC Comics, the company was run by men and women honest and integrity, who (for the most part) interpreted the details of that agreement fairly and honestly. When problems inevitably arose, we solved them like reasonable people. Since then, over the course of about twenty years, these people have been fired or left, replaced by a series of uninvolved people with no integrity, who now choose to interpret every aspect of our contract in a way that only benefits DC Comics and its owning companies.”

So the artist chose to fight using the means at his disposal: “Since I cannot afford to sue DC to force them to respect the spirit of our old agreements; since even winning such a lawsuit would require me to spend enormous sums of money and years from my life (I am 67 years old and have none to waste), I have decided to take a different approach and fight them in a different field, inspired by the principles of asymmetric warfare. The one thing about our contract that DC’s lawyers cannot dispute, nor reinterpret to their advantage, is that I am the sole owner of the intellectual property. I can sell it or give it to anyone I want.

I chose to give it to everyone. If I couldn’t prevent Fables from falling into bad hands, at least this way I can ensure that it ends up in many good hands too. Since I sincerely believe that there are still more good people than bad people in the world, I consider this a form of victory.”

Willingham also explained that he has put into practice what he thinks of the Copyrightthat is, it should expire twenty years after publication and not remain in the hands of multinationals who can exploit it for dozens of years.