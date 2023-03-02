Telltale Games has decided to postpone the narrative adventure The Wolf Among Us 2 to the 2024, as revealed by Jamie Ottilie, the CEO of the company, to the microphones of IGN.com. The delay is due to several factors, two of which are decisive. The first appears to be the development team’s willingness to switch from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, with the engine change requiring some extra maintenance. The second is the will to avoid the crunch at all costs.

Ottilie: “We don’t want to send in burn out of good people. Hiring has been extremely difficult in the last couple of years amid COVID, labor market difficulties and the growth of the video game industry. So burning people or consuming them is the wrong thing to do in the long run. That’s not how business is run. And as an industry we are terrible in that respect. We burn out people. We burn the best ever faster. As an industry, if we want to keep growing, we have to stop. We need to stop doing this and make better decisions.”

Ottilie’s statements are in line with what was declared in 2019, when the re-foundation of the studio was announced, which was declared crunch-free. In addition to The Wolf Among Us 2, Telltale is developing a game based on The Expanse series.