The Wolf Among Us 2: A Telltale Series is one of the most anticipated titles during 2023 by fans of narrative adventures but, said the CEO of Telltale, the game will not be available by the end of this year. Let’s find out why.

As stated by Jamie Ottilethe decision was mainly made for two reasons: The first concerns the intention to move from development on Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

Even if the only switch from one engine to another, necessary to guarantee the best possible graphic quality, would justify the postponement of the title, Telltale has also kept reporting a second, important, reason.

The CEO stated that theexit by 2023 it would only have been possible through one long series of overtime of the development team, a choice that the company rejected precisely to preserve the health of the collaborators.

Ottile has in fact declared that, in the past, he has been subjected to extraordinary deleterious (called “crunch”) which have seriously fomented the risk of falling into the burnoutswhich he doesn’t want to happen to his employees.

No statements have been made regarding a new release date: the only absolute certainty is that the game it will not be released in 2023.