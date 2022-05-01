‘With the Wob in hand, the journalist is still very dependent on the goodwill of civil servants and politicians. Not only with regard to the interpretation of the derogations, but also with regard to the amount of information, its content and the period within which the information is provided.”

History may never repeat itself, in the words of writer Mark Twain, but it is a thick rhyme. Forty years ago, former NRC colleague José Toirkens wrote the above words. Toirkens, single-handedly invented the journalistic Wob, reported on the start-up problems of the newly introduced law. This was supposed to make the government more transparent, but that was not going well.

Now forty years later, the Wob will disappear to make way for the Open Government Act (Woo) on 1 May. And the same voices are still heard among wobbly journalists as then. Too long processing time, too many black-lacquered pages, too much political arbitrariness.

Over the past few years at NRC, I was able to experience first-hand how the law functioned in practice. The hundreds of requests we made sometimes led to news, but also to hours of fruitless work, lawsuits and information where you could only fill the wastepaper basket after months to years of litigation. ‘Everything is public, unless…’ often resembled ‘almost nothing is public, unless…’

Have we made little progress with the Wob in forty years? Or is the Wob mainly an easy subject of complaint and is dissatisfaction greater than justifies in practice?

A decision after three days

On 15 July 1996, the Hercules disaster at Eindhoven airport was the cause of one of the largest plane crashes ever on Dutch soil. 34 people on board were killed. In the days after the disaster, NRC requested radio traffic between air traffic control and pilots via the Wob. Three days later the transcript of the recording was in the possession of the newspaper and NRC was able to report its own news about the disaster.

Your pieces within three days. It sounds like a dream from a utopian Wob-land. Anyone who has been wobbling in recent years will, with a bit of luck, receive confirmation within three days that the request has been received.

Inquiries with the Association of Investigative Journalists (VVOJ) show that the long treatment time is one of the biggest points of frustration among wobbly journalists. An administrative body such as a ministry or municipality may take a maximum of two 28 days to answer a request. In practice, a ministry does not meet this deadline in 80 percent of the cases calculated the Open State Foundation earlier this year. A Wob applicant has to wait an average of 161 days for a decision from the central government. A negative outlier was the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management with an average treatment time of 206 days.

‘Recess’, ‘leave’ and ‘busy with other work’ are frequently heard reasons for the delay in practice. Neither of those reasons has a legal basis in the Wob.

In recent years, there has been hardly any effective means of enforcing a quick decision in such cases. The right to a penalty payment for late decisions disappeared in 2016. To be able to use that threat, you now have to go to court. Practice has shown that it is a threshold for many colleagues.

It is not a guarantee that documents will follow soon. At NRC, that counter once rose to 3,600 euros, after the Ministry of Security and Justice exceeded the term set by the judge by weeks. That amount is still much lower than the 22,900 euros that the Ministry of Health had to pay in the past two years because of the late decision on three coronawobs.

Bypass PR department

Was that different before? Yes, says colleague Dick van Eijk. For fifteen years he accompanied NRC members who made a Wob request. “I remember a colleague who requested documents about a bridge from Rijkswaterstaat in the 1990s. ‘Well’, said the official, ‘I’ll give it to you, otherwise you will probably invoke the Government Information (Public Access) Act’. The Wob was an excellent means of circumventing the communication department.”

This has changed in the last ten to fifteen years. Information officers have become much more involved in Wob requests. Where you used to get the phone number of the lawyer dealing with questions for questions, you now usually get a spokesperson on the phone. Can we agree on the request? My standard answer: thank you, but we are asking a legal question so please answer from a lawyer.

The fact that the Wob has become a political means with which the image can be formed is also apparent from our own practical experience. If the administrative body has an interest in generous provision, you can rub your hands as a journalist. Such as the time when NRC asked the municipality of Wassenaar about the departure arrangement of mayor Jan Hoekema. It appeared from the documents supplied that he had made agreements that exceeded the statutory requirements.

But not only that: e-mails from his wife Marleen Barth learned that she had also insisted on a rent reduction for their spacious mayor’s house. It went badly in her own PvdA, where Barth was not equally loved by everyone. After she also missed an important debate for a vacation, her position became untenable. It turned out later that the Wassenaar municipal secretary who signed the Wob decision was also a board member of the national PvdA. Was this a coincidence or was an old account settled here?

Or when it turned out last year that the government had prepared a scenario to save the moribund HEMA. NRC received virtually unpainted minutes, communication and even apps. The message that came from this: a decisive government wanted to prevent “a national icon” from being lost. And as a journalist, just say no when you get news thrown into your lap.

However, if an administrative body is less keen on disclosure, the penny can also stand out in the other direction. The side of large black-lacquered pages – nowadays civil servants more often use white because it appears less intense in the image – or simply documents that have not been provided.

NRC has conducted 21 lawsuits about it in the past five years. The longest procedure we conducted has been going on for more than 4 years, since the request was submitted in March 2018. But litigation is difficult if you don’t know what’s under the black pieces. After all, how do you demonstrate that you are entitled to something that you do not know whether you are really entitled to it?

Sometimes we were helped. The time the lawyer from the municipality of Haarlemmermeer painted with Tipp-Ex, it was suggested that someone there almost wanted us to get started with nail scissors. Other times, the government was unintentionally careless. The Ministry of Security and Justice painted digitally a few years ago, but the black bars could be moved away with a technical processing by NRC. A useful insight into the often generous refusal policy of the government.

Access to legal texts

Still, it would be all too easy to let a review of the Wob consist only of bad experiences. The Wob has also broken open a lot. The declaration behavior of directors was secret for decades. Wob requests have changed that. Surprisingly enough, the editors themselves still had their doubts about this in 2000. “It is clear that we should not use the Wob like this,” said a deputy editor-in-chief of the General Newspaper†

The same goes for inspection reports. The results of inspections in, among other things, slaughterhouses, restaurants and fairground attractions were still classified as secret at the start of the Wob, long proceedings ensured that they could be requested from now on. RTL News managed to repeat the trick year after year and in this way was able to score every time with news about, among other things, ‘dirty restaurants’.

It was Toirkens, mentioned earlier, who obtained the transfer files from ministers while wobbly in the early eighties. “To the horror of Prime Minister Van Agt”, writes Frits Bloemendaal in the book The Communication War† Ministers often turned out to have left witty remarks about other ministries. “Departments are responding to this by recording only the essentials in these documents from now on.” Nowadays, these files are mainly slick brochures with a bow around them.

The point: with the Wob in hand, the journalist – often through the courts – could really achieve something. Also look at the apps that count as documents after a long legal tug-of-war since 2019.

But publicity does not come by itself. It often depends on the applicant’s perseverance whether a Wob leads to journalistically useful material. Waves of publicity also often lead to a counter-reaction. Soon after the lawsuit about the apps in 2019, messages surfaced up about drivers calling swap sensitive apps or just use private phones.

For years, wobbly journalists have whispered about Prime Minister Mark Rutte that he never texted because it would make him the subject of Wob requests. It says a lot that the fact that Rutte apps were released last year was bigger news than their content.

Will things get better with the Open Government Act? That’s the question. A lot of accumulated case law has not been included in the new legal text. So expect a lot of lawsuits about legal interpretations that have been fought over years ago. A long breath is again asked.

In that respect, 2022 is quite similar to 1982. “The journalist can achieve some results — he then has to learn some tricks, for example with regard to the formulation of the requests,” wrote Wob pioneer Toirkens at the time. “But in many cases, relying on the Wob costs a lot of energy, which only benefits the archive.”

1. Palace furniture paid twice Between 1982 and 2009, the government bought all the furniture from four royal palaces, research by NRC† Meanwhile, the head of state also received a maintenance allowance. The state paid double that way. 2. Hugo de Jonge and the mouth cap deal From documents requested by the Volkskrant recently it turned out that Hugo de Jonge interfered with the face mask deal of CDA colleague Sywert van Lienden. The minister previously denied involvement. 3. Mark Rutte and the dividend tax Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not remember any memos in 2018 about the abolition of dividend tax. Two UvA researchers had their Wob request rejected, but an inventory list contained the called memos†