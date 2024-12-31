The hitherto known WiZink Center will be renamed Movistar Arena from January 1, 2025 following the sponsorship agreement that Telefónica has reached with Impulsa Eventos e Instalaciones, the management company of the venue owned by the Community of Madrid, and will host more than 100 concerts. The name change is due to the end of WiZink Bank’s sponsorship after a decade, and which opens a new “strategic plan” dated 2024-2028. In Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Santiago de Chile there are already similar venues with the same name, and in London and Prague with their O2 brand.

The new Movistar Arena, with a maximum capacity of 17,400 spectators, will host 220 events and 120 concerts and will continue to be the home of sports competitions, since it is the headquarters of Real Madrid and Movistar Estudiantes basketball teams, as well as the Premier Pádel Madrid. Thus, the Madrid venue will kick off another musical year next Saturday, January 4, with a concert by the Argentine singer María Becerra, known for songs such as ‘El amor de mi vida’, ‘Corazónvacco’ or ‘Adiós’. Also in the first month of 2025, Kany García, Marwán & Amigos, Milo J or Juan Magán will perform.

In February, Quevedo stars in the program with two concerts on the 17th and 18th. The Canarian will present his second studio album, ‘Buenas noche’, in which he has “reggaetonized” his new way of life. Other highlights this month are Amaia, Carolina Durante and Fermín Muguruza. Already in the third month of the year, Rels B will present their latest album ‘a new star (1 9 9 3)’ on March 1 and 2. There will also be concerts by Luis Fonsi, Pignoise, Dani Fernández, Trueno, Jhayco, JC Reyes and Carlos Rivera.

Likewise, international artists Maluma (April 4 and 5), Lenny Kravitz (April 6), Twenty One Pilots (April 21) and Paulo Londra (April 27) will stop at the new Movistar Arena. Likewise, The Lumineers (May 3), Aurora (May 7), Dua Lipa (May 11 and 12), Young Miko (May 18), Myke Towers (May 20) will do so.

As for Spanish singers, we must highlight the concerts of Recycled J (May 9), Álvaro de Luna (May 10) and Joaquín Sabina (May 19, June 2, July 2 and 4), who, after paying tribute to himself in his new song, ‘A Last Waltz’, will make his last tour with ‘Hello and Goodbye’.

Other concerts that stand out between June and December 2025 are those of Emilia (May 31, June 1 and 7), Leiva (June 21 and 22), Gloria Trevi (July 3), Rigoberta Bandini (July 16), Manuel Carrasco (September 11 and 12), Damiano David (September 22), Belén Aguilera (October 12), Duki (October 27, 28 and 29) and Dani Martín (14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 November and December 12, 13, 19 and 20) and Mónica Naranjo (December 15).