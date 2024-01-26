A few days ago, Selena Gomez and David Henrie announced the sequel to 'Wizards of Waverly Place', the historic Disney series. Given this news, fans tried to find out what it will be about and if the original members of the fiction will return; However, they were surprised that only the brothers Alex and Justin Russoplayed by Gomez and Henrie, respectively, were to appear in the new project.

But the hopes of fans of the series about a family of magicians were reborn when David DeLuisewho played Jerry Russo, published a photo with Gomez, Henrie and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Theresa. However, the controversy did not take long to arise when several of the fans asked about Max, the other son of the family, who was not present at the meeting.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Wizards of Waverly Place' will have a sequel: Selena Gomez confirmed her return as Alex Russo

What happened to Max from 'Wizards of Waverly Place'?

Max Russo was the third child of Jerry and Theresa and younger brother of Justin and Alex Russo. The role was played by Jake T. Austin throughout the four seasons that the series lasted between 2007 and 2012. Likewise, he participated in the two films of the saga: 'The Wizards of Waverly Place: the Movie' (2009) and 'The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex' (2013).

This is what Jake T. Austin looks like today, as he shows it on his social networks. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Jake T. Austin

But, despite the success of the series and his character, he could not stand out in other productions. In 2012, she participated in an episode of 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit', while in 2013 she played the leading role in 'The Fosters'a series in which he was in the first two seasons until he resigned because he wanted to have roles with more substance, according to the media outlet La Vanguardia.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Inside Out 2': what does Anxiety, Riley's new emotion in the Disney and Pixar film, look like?

On the other hand, Austin also lent his voice to different projects, such as Blue Beetle, whom he played in animated films such as 'Justice League vs. 'Teen Titans' and 'Teen Titans: The Judas Contract'. According to IMDb, his last major appearance was in the film 'Adverse' from 2020, in which he played Lars.

He is not very active on his social networks either, since his last photo was published in July 2023. It was the only snapshot he published in that year. Regarding his passage through 'The Wizards of Waverly Place'Jake T. Austin shared a post in 2021 in which he appears alongside the characters of Selena Gomez and David Henrie with a description in celebration of National Sibling Day.

YOU CAN SEE: The atrocious original ending of 'The Emperor's Follies' and how Sting got Disney to change it

Why did the cast of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' get together?

In the photograph he published with most of the members of the original cast of 'The Wizards of Waverly Place'DeLuise posted a description that excited fans of the series: “The Russos return”. Only that part of the text could make us believe that the entire family will be part of the sequel to the fiction, but the truth is that it would not be like that.

David DeLuise published this photograph with part of the original cast of 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Photo: Instagram/David DeLuise

After the aforementioned text, David DeLuise tags the WizardsPod account, which is from a podcast about the series. This is presented by David DeLouise and Jennifer Stone, who gave life to Harper, Alex's best friend and who became a main character in the series.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Mickey's Mouse Trap': what will the first horror movie with the iconic Disney mouse be like?

With this label, it can be said that this meeting was only to participate in the podcast, but it could also have been just the beginning for them to come back and this time it could take place on the screens.

#39The #Wizards #Waverly #Place39 #meet #fans #notice #curious #detail #quotWhere #Maxquot