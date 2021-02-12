Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan won the Best Player award during January in the “Premier League” for the first time in his career, but the greatest credit goes to his “genius” coach, Pep Guardiola, who modified the tasks assigned to the German star, despite his continued position The centerpiece of the midfield, to become one of the most important offensive cards for “Bloomon”, and is ranked top scorer this season in all tournaments, with 11 goals, raising his goal rate from 0.1 to 0.44 in each match, and Gundogan did not exceed the barrier of 6 goals in any previous season with Any team, but he reached 11 goals in the middle of this season.

This matter is not strange to the Spanish “philosopher”, because he used to make stars and rediscover them as soon as he moved to the leadership of any team during his wonderful training career. Raheem Sterling is one of the most prominent examples, as he jumped to the second place in the list of “City” scorers during the season ” Pep »the first, and after that his goalscoring talents exploded in an unprecedented way, as it doubled from 11 goals to 23 in the 2017-2018 season, and reached the peak of his glory in the 2019-2020 version, with 31 goals, which made him the top scorer in the team, which he maintained in The season is also underway so far, scoring 12 goals in 30 matches.

The same was repeated at a different rate with the talented German, Leroy Sane, whose scoring rates rose under the leadership of Guardiola, from 9 goals to 14 goals after only one season, then increased to 16 in the 2018-2019 edition, to be the fourth best scorer among the “Citizen” players. Before his departure to Bayern Munich, he is still striving to regain his position, which Pep contributed to the industry, and Phil Foden certainly caught the attention this season, ranking third among the “Bloomon’s” scorer, with 10 goals, to reach his best ever score, by 0.34 A goal per match, compared to 0.27 and 0.21 goals in the past two seasons, and “Pep” put his full confidence in the promising 20-year-old Englishman, to become the most important star of the team this year.

Before Pep took charge of Barcelona in 2008, the “Catalan team” scored 106 goals in all tournaments during the 2007-2008 season, and the legendary Frenchman, Thierry Henry, was his first goal scorer with 19 goals, followed by Cameroonian Eto’o with 18, compared to 16 for Messi. The emergence of the “philosopher” caused an extraordinary revolution, reaching its extent by scoring 154 goals in various competitions during its first season, and the “Barghout” train took off with 38 goals, and Eto’o and Henry’s scores also rose to 36 and 26 respectively.

Liu was not mistaken when he said that Pep was the best person who trained under his leadership, because he continued to develop in an amazing way, raising his goalscoring rates at a steady pace every season, until he reached his peak in the 2011-2012 edition, scoring 73 goals in 60 matches, and it was not just Moreover, because the legendary Xavi has never scored more than 6 goals in one season, but he reached 9 and 10 goals with Guardiola in the beginning, before reaching the best harvest in 2012 as well, with 14 goals, and Pedro is an exciting example, because « Pep »promoted him from the second team, at the age of 21, to become the second scorer of the« Blaugrana »in the following season, with 23 goals, and then scored 22 goals also in the 2010-2011 edition, which he did not reach at all after the football separation from the« philosopher » ».

Guardiola’s period with Bayern may not have been the best in his career, but individual scoring rates rose for the veteran “duo of the Rubéri” under his leadership, as Robin scored 21 goals in the 2013-2014 season, to be the best for him in his last 9 years with “Bavarian” At the same time, Ribery scored 16 goals, at the best rate in his last 7 seasons, also with the team, as it was repeated with Thomas Muller in 2014 and 2016, scoring 26 and 32 goals in all competitions, and Mario Gotze was the most prominent, entering the list of top scorers In 2014 and 2015, which was not repeated in his career since.