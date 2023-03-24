The wives of the world champions imitate the gesture of Dibu: viral photo

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Dibu Martínez was criticized for his gestures when receiving the award as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup.
The players’ couples were present at the friendly against Panama.
The goalkeeper Dibu Martinez He was one of the figures for Argentina to reach the world title last December in Qatar.
(You may be interested in: Dibu Martínez, again in the spotlight: from tears to mockery)
The Aston Villa goalkeeper had a spectacular save that meant a large part of the title in the final against France.
Dibu Martínez caused controversy in the middle of the celebration and after receiving the Gold Glove, when he made an obscene gesture while looking towards the stands.
“It was stupid that we did with the boys, but that’s the only thing I’m not proud of having done,” said the goalkeeper in an interview.
(Read also: Colombia suffers, reacts and rescues a draw in a friendly against Korea)
However, this Thursday in Argentina’s match against Panama, when the world title won in Qatar was commemorated, Dibu did it again, and was supported by his teammates.
Couples too…
In the festive atmosphere that was generated in this act of celebration, with the crowded stands and the emotion unleashed on the pitch, Dibu’s gesture transcended all modesty.
The players’ own couples imitated him and laughingly made the similar gesture with the replicas of the World Cup trophy.
The photo, posted by Mandinha Martinez, Dibu’s wife, travels through social networks and the media in Argentina. Next to Mandinha are the couples of Pezella, Guido, Rulli and Acuña.
SPORTS
