Here is the correspondence of Ludwig Wittgenstein with his brothers – especially Hermine, Paul and Margaret, whom Klimt dedicated one of his best portraits— between 1908 and 1951. Reflections on friendship and music, gossip, desktop philosophy, quarrels and melancholy, … Cut out on the backdrop of a Vienna that periclitated at a fast pace: The disintegration of the Empire, the Raciale lawss, the anxchluss …

And, flying over in circles, Karl Wittgenstein spectrumMagnate of the steel that crio their children between Cartujo silences and demands of greatness: either they were great or were not worth heating bench.

Author

Ludwig Wittgenstein

Editorial

Cliff

Year

2025

Pages

352

Price

24 euros

Brian McGuinness’s prologue, biographer and translator of the Viennese philosopher, that the Wittgenstein family – whose wealth did not admit more rival than the Krupp or the Rotschild – lived in “a strict world on whose gate hung a sword”. Can it be added that it ended up slicing some cogotes? Hans’ first word, The firstborn, It was not a mother or dad, but Oedipus. In 1902 he climbed to a canoe and disappeared.

Two years later, Rudi entered a coffee, poured a cyanide envelope into a glass of milk and got out of the world. He was 22 years old and homosexuality weighed like a granite slab. Kurt He refused to send his men to a safe death in the middle of the great war and, to avoid the war council for disobedience, He shot at the temple.

Ludwig, on the other hand, put land in between. He resigned from the inheritance and became a teacher in a village, well away from that house. Maybe it was saved for that?

As a Viennese opera, it has anodine bars, exciting and crescendos chords that they have the blood

The most endless of this epistolary exchange is what reveals between lines. Hermine’s letters, which never exceeded her horror to sex and lived with devotional love in the shadow of the father, test the patience of the reader, who at first takes them by insubstantial chachara. It is possible to read them carefully, because in their neat correspondence emerging what is not mandatory to say clear.

Verbigracia, the constant and almost feverish concern for Paul’s fate, the pianist brother, who continued his career with his left arm after losing the right in the war, and For whomRavelHe composed a piano concert with one hand.

And Ludwig? The same wrote about music that wandered about dreams or argued about religion; Sometimes, with the reluctance of those who write letters as a signature receipts. And then, suddenly, the flash: Charter 94, for example, where he regretted that Hermine had wasted her life; or 134, in which He let his contempt escape forAlbert Einstein. The best thing is what is told in Sordine.

My thanks to a cliff for having dared to publish this book so valuable; It would be directly free if, put to ask, ran the albur to rescue the famous ‘Cambridge letters’ where the author of the ‘tractatus’ is measured epistolarly with Russell, Moore and Keynes. In ‘The Wittgenstein, a family in letters’ the speech does not scratch so high, but the trip is worth it. As a Viennese opera, it has anodin compases, exciting and crescendos chords that give the blood. A show of greatness and ruin.