The testimony of the hiker who alerted the Civil Guard of the discovery of the lifeless body of a woman who turned out to be that of Esther López is the one that, at the expense of what is determined by the autopsy that will conclude today, supports the main hypothesis that the researchers are considering that the body was ‘placed’ in plain sight in Carrascosa so that it would be found there. And it would have happened a few hours earlier, during the early hours of Saturday.

The witness told the agents that he had walked through the exact same place almost every previous day and had not seen anything that caught his attention. He indicated that he is knowledgeable about the area and that throughout the month of January he has been walking through the same area. At a first ocular inspection, the body of the young woman appeared as if she had been carefully deposited on the ground, face down, with no visible signs of violence and fully dressed in her brown fleece coat.

The statements of the witness will probably have to be corroborated before the judge instructing the case and detail exactly the days and approximate hours in which he frequented the place. But first, the head of the Court of Instruction 5 of Valladolid, which maintains the secrecy of the proceedings, will have the forensic report.

Around seven in the afternoon yesterday, the Civil Guard crossed the access to Traspinedo, the VP-2303 road that has been closed over the weekend to delimit the scene where the Judicial Police has been measuring, photographing and collecting samples. A fact that continues to confuse the investigators is that, as the judicial commission verified during the visual inspection prior to the removal of the body, the earth around the body did not show traces of a raid, despite the fact that the entire environment, and mainly on the other side of the road, the area of ​​La Maña and the chalets, has been thoroughly searched with four mass raids, with dogs and helicopters.

This, underline sources close to the case, could be because the young woman “was always there” since the dawn of her disappearance, on January 13, although the first hypothesis of the Civil Guard, “with a 99% chance”, is that unknown person or persons deposited the body there in the last few hours. But now it will have to be established exactly when that area of ​​land and the surrounding road were combed. Residents of the town categorically rejected yesterday that the body had been there for 24 days without anyone noticing.

In parallel, the agents continue to work on the hypothesis of the intervention of third parties in the disappearance of Traspinedo’s neighbor. After the provisional release eight days ago of the only person detained, no new arrests were considered imminent yesterday.

The sub-delegate of the Government, Emilio Álvarez, pointed out regarding the investigations that the secrecy of the summary decreed by the judge is still in force and that the autopsy report is pending, which had begun in the Valladolid legal medicine institute around the ten in the morning yesterday. Álvarez pointed out that in the place where the body appeared, a search had not been carried out in exactly the same place “but a search was carried out in the vicinity” and that all the hypotheses are open. The cameras of La Maña, he pointed out, “are going to help clarify what happened.”