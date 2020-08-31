Ilya Babikov, a witness in the case of an accident involving Mikhail Efremov, said in the Presnensky Court that he personally took the actor out of the car immediately after the accident.

He said that that day he was walking with a friend along the pedestrian part on the outside of the Garden Ring. Suddenly they heard that an accident had occurred and ran to the scene of the incident.

“First we ran to the jeep. I saw that a friend was taking a man out of the driver’s seat. I grabbed him and together we put the driver on a flower bed, “- quotes TASS Babikov.

According to the witness, he recognized the actor Efremov in the driver of the car, who was in a state of shock. At the same time, Babikov could not say whether the artist was intoxicated.

The man also said that after the accident he came to the investigator who was investigating the case and wrote a statement that he had witnessed the accident. In addition, the witness at the trial could not say how many traffic police inspectors were at the scene of the incident, and also when exactly the ambulance arrived.

Earlier at the trial, Efremov explained why he initially pleaded guilty to a fatal accident, and now he says he does not remember anything. According to him, he did it under pressure from the media and because of a hangover.