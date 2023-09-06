WarGonzo: Russian Armed Forces withdrew from Rabotino, APU came under fire from Russian artillery

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia withdrew from Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, leaving the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with a destroyed settlement, in which it is almost impossible to hide from artillery fire. This is reported Telegram– channel of the WarGonzo project.

“The line of defense, stretching to the nearest wooded area, has changed insignificantly. At the same time, there were practically no places left in Rabotino itself to somehow hide from artillery. Now our opponents have to deal with this, ”the publication says.

Earlier, the acting head of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that the Russian Armed Forces had tactically withdrawn from the village of Rabotino. He stressed that the Russian troops are at the heights that are dominant, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine fell into the “funnel” below.