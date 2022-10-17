In 1993 it premiered the return of the witchesa little generational classic for the same type of person who reached adolescence with youth and witches either hidden youth. Although the one we are dealing with was aimed at an audience a few years younger, these films share, with a greater or lesser dose of darkness, the leading role of someone who knows and feels outside a world that forces them to grow older. They also share the element of magic, the same as in the rookie witch reappeared in full “age of not believing”. Director of the return of the witches was Kenny Ortega, author of the hilarious saga High School Musicalculmination of kitsch Disney tween.

Ortega does not participate in this delivery of the golden girls gothic version that is The return of the witches 2I don’t think I miss it either. To resurrect the Anderson sisters, it is necessary to adapt to these inclusive, feminist and good times. And in this case it works very well because no element is forced. The pity is that witches have to be made good. Screenwriter Jen D’Angelo has been on the verge of turning the immortal theme of witchcraft into a teenage encounter wiccans left to weave and dress up as a mushroom.

The humor, divided into very successful script ideas (the creams, the roombathe selfie), makes this unnecessary second installment succeed. It’s a shame that in the end no one is bad, because fictional bad guys make the real world better and calmer. And if I write about it, it’s because this movie – which is not called to be a classic beyond tabletop programming – has given me the best television time of the month, and that’s what I’m most grateful for. We need to laugh to scare away those dead that so many insist on resurrecting.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP