Triora – A day with the witches of Triora, a charming village that has become famous throughout Italy for this tradition of magic and mystery. It returns this Sunday, August 18 “Strigora”an event organized by the Municipality of Triora to involve visitors in a series of re-enactments and events that take place within the medieval historic center. It begins Saturday 17th August at 9.15pm in the Boschetto area with “Angiolina’s Papers. Homage to Faber and his Genoa” of the Teatro dell’Albero. Admission is free. On Sunday, starting at 10am, the medieval market stalls will begin, followed by guided tours, readings, and shows for all ages. The day commemorates the trial of some local women between 1587 and 1589, who were made scapegoats for a terrible famine. Branded as witches, they were tortured and condemned. From over thirty years the village of Imperia recalls that dark story, with a festival that has allowed many to know places and local traditions. Over the years the event has grown and will be repeated this weekend.

On Sunday at the market it will be possible to buy typical products, handcrafted objects, artistic works, books, witches, little witches and little witches of all kinds. At 10.30 Professor Raffaella Asdente will begin her tour in the villageshowing artistic emergencies and making known the history, culture and peculiarities of the ancient center. The walk will be repeated at 3 pm and 5.15 pm. At 11.30 am Luciano Villa will present his work “Di pietra e di sogno”, reading some pages of the book focused on Triora. At 2 pm the real party will begin. The town will magically transform: among alleys and streets you will meet strange characters who will enchant you with their magic and acrobatics. To start, the witch Anastasia will make the youngest dance with Baby dance. At 2.30 pm a group of actors will tell stories of witches and witchcraft in a mix of poetry and suspense.

At 3 pm the artists of Fem Spettacoli will entertain the public with a show with knife throwing, fire and fakirism acts. At the same time, those who are in the square of the Castle, next to the colossal Gatto, will be able to listen to Delia Cacciapuoti, who will present her book “Rinascere” to a young audience. There will be music for all tastes: pop with the Stramonium trio, blues with Lost in blues band. And then juggling in Piazza del Mercato, a theatrical show in Cabotina. In the evening, the civic museum will inaugurate the exhibition “Tarots of disorder”followed by “Aperitivo con delitto” by Teatro dell’Albero. Also present is the traveling show “Il canto delle streghe”, written and directed by Giorgia Brusco, previewed for the event by Hic et Nunc Teatro, in collaboration with “I Cattivi di Cuore” of Imperia. It is a journey that combines theater and music, from 9 pm, with free admission.