Lizzie Lestrange has made a great Yennefer cosplay from The Witcherwith the traditional black dress to which the model applied only a few touch-ups. The final result? Judge for yourself by looking at the photo.

Interpreted in the Netflix TV series by Anya Chalotra, Yennefer is a powerful sorceress who in Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels becomes the companion of Geralt of Rivia and the mentor of his goddaughter, Ciri.