That The Witcher was a very popular series in Poland well before the launch of CD Projekt Red’s video game series and Netflix’s TV series. In addition to the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, the original author, which began to be published in 1990 to great acclaim, soon an official comic also arrived published in the pages of the Polish magazine Komiks. It was written by Maciej Parowski and illustrated by Bogusław Polch. It had never been translated until now, but in March 2025 a new collection will be released by Dark Horse Comics, a publisher that also publishes modern comics dedicated to the adventures of the witcher.

The English edition

It will be called The Witcher: Classic Collection and will be a 296-page paperback volume. which will include all six original story arcs with their full-color comic pages translated into English.

The complete cover of the volume

The stories included in the volume are: “The Road of No Return”, “The Betrayal”, “Geralt”, “The Lesser Evil”, “The Last Wish” and “The Boundaries of Reason”. These are stories from Sapkowski’s early stories, with the exception of “The Betrayal”, which was adapted from one of the writer’s unused ideas. Above you can see the cover of the volume, designed by Bogusław Polch.

Dark Horse itself obtained the license to produce comics featuring the witcher in 2014. Unlike the Polish series, this is mostly unpublished stories which are inspired more by video games than books.

The Witcher: Classic Collection will be available on March 18, 2025. It’s hard to say if an Italian version will also arrive.