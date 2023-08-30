Years go by but The Witcher 3 it is still a point of reference for all RPG lovers and in recent years it has gained further success thanks to the debut of the Netflix TV series and the launch of the next-gen versions. Today we offer you one Yennefer cosplay really full of charm made by sladkoslav.

Yennefer of Vengerberg is one of the central characters in Andrzej Sapkowski’s literary saga. She is a powerful sorceress who has a very deep bond with Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the stories, and with Ciri, for whom she represents a mother figure. Novels, video games and even the Netflix series (where she is played by Anya Chalotra) represent her as a beautiful woman with black hair and purple eyes.

As we can see from the shots below posted on Instagram, the cosplay made by sladkoslava is really well done and absolutely does justice to the charm of the character.