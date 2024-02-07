Yennefer lives again in the fantastic cosplay realized by narga_lifestreamwhich wanted to pay homage to the character created by Andrzej Sapkowski in the version linked to the Polish writer's novels.

The gorgeous dress shown off in this case by Natalia, it is inspired by Sapkowski's stories and once again demonstrates the great talent of the Russian cosplayer, who often tries her hand at ambitious projects like this, and with excellent results.

As regards i games developed by CD Projekt REDwe know that the remake of The Witcher will eliminate the “bad, dated and redoing” parts that the studio found in the original chapter of the franchise.