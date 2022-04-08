The third season of The Witcher is already in production, but apparently, Netflix has plans to expand this universe even further through new spinoff series. According to a recent rumour, the platform streaming is considering launching two new projects; one anime style and the other live-action.

According to portal information Redanian Intelligence, specialized news site The WitcherNetflix could launch a new prequel series focused on Lambert, Coen, and Eskel, although it is still unknown if this new project would be anime or live-action. On the other hand, mention is also made of a second live-action series, which would begin filming once the production of the third season of the show ends.

As if that were not enough, this same site also reports that there is already another anime film in development within Mir Studio, which began its pre-production stage last month. Despite not having as much information about it, Redanian Intelligence claims it will be similar to what we saw with Nightmare of the Wolf.

Publisher’s note: It makes sense that Netflix wants to expand this universe even more, since the first two seasons of the show have been a success with the audience. There is definitely a lot of material that you can take as inspiration for these projects, now it will be a matter of waiting to see what turned out to be true and what not.

Via: comic book