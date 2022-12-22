As you already know, Henry Cavill will address the production of The Witcher after the premiere of the third season of the series. Although many are disappointed in this case, Netflix has indicated that the actor’s farewell will be liked by all fans.

Although the details are a mystery, Lauren Hissrich, showrunner of the series, has pointed out that, during the third season, they plan to say goodbye in a big way to Cavill’s Geralt, and they will honor the legacy that the actor brought to the role. This was what he said about it:

“Henry has given so much to the show and we want to honor him appropriately. It’s the most heroic send-off we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be.”

As if that were not enough, Hissrich also pointed out that the third season of The Witcher she will be more attached to the adventures of the books. We remind you that the series will continue without Cavill, as Liam Hemsworth will take the lead role, although the details of this change are unknown at the moment. On related topics, the showrunner talks about the actor’s departure from the series. Similarly, Netflix confirmed that Cavill will not return to this show.

Editor’s Note:

we hope that The Witcher I managed to get by without Henry Cavill. Although the third season will surely have a great level of views from all those who are curious to see the actor once again in this role, I highly doubt that the fourth season will have a success similar to what we see today in the production of Netflix.

Via: Entertainment Weekly