Triss Merigold plays with fire in the last one cosplay realized by toriealiswho tried to interpret the famous sorceress from The Witcher saga in the most faithful and authentic way possible.

As you can see from the shots, the result is excellent: Torie created a costume perfectly in line with the one worn by Triss in the third chapter of the CD Projekt RED series, after which added some real fire to give it further authenticity.

We will certainly find the sorceress again in the remake of The Witcher announced in October 2022: a particularly ambitious and interesting projectwhich however will only arrive in stores after the new episode currently in production.