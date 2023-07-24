













Volume one of the third season of The Witcher had five episodes and he left us prior to the meeting that the magicians will have to fully unite in ideology and strength.

Ciri is still hiding in the outskirts, while Geralt and Yennefer discover the true traitor of the wizards.. Everything seems to fall into darkness and now that we can see the progress, it is clear that we are at the beginning of a terrible battle.

volume two of The Witcher will offer us three new chapters and it seems that it is evident how they prepare for the departure of Henry Cavill. Remember that these episodes will be the last in which we will be able to appreciate him as Geralt de Rivia.

The advance allows us to see how the leading cast of The Witcher will separate in the face of imminent danger, each of them will have to face different situations to survive and later meet again. However, each of the formidable enemies could be a chilling challenge for each of our heroes.

Again we will have multiple scenarios ranging from an ominous desert to dark caves, plus, of course, the sorcerers’ headquarters and dark forests.

Ciri is in more danger than before, and this time her family is fragmented, let’s see how they manage to overcome the chaotic situation.

How many chapters does The Witcher have?

After volume two of the third installment comes out, the seasons will gather 24 chapters in total.

Remember that they will all be available on Netflix.

