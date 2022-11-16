The voice actor from Geralt of Rivia in video games of The WitcherDoug Cockle, said he was sad about theFarewell by Henry Cavill to the series produced by Netflix, announced a few days ago by the English actor.

A few hours after the release date of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, therefore, an important testimony arrives which confirms the disappointment and discontent for what happened to the television reduction of the work of Andrzej Sapkowski.

“I think what happened is very sad,” Cockle said, “and there are so many people speculating about why he decided to leave, but beyond the reasons I think it’s sad because Henry did such an amazing job as Geralt of Rivia.”

The two actors met in London, on the occasion of the preview of the Netflix series, and spent a couple of hours discussing the world of The Witcher as well as what it involves playing the character of Geralt of Rivia.

“I remember we talked about Superman and Geralt and The Witcher, and if I remember correctly we had similar thoughts on the character. He agreed with me that this is not an emotionless character, and that is something we can see in performance.”

“So yeah, I’m sad to see him go. I wish Liam Hemsworth all the best in this role, I’m excited to find out what he’s going to do but then again, I’m sad to see Harry go as I’m convinced he’s done a fantastic job.”