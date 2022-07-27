The Witcher is one of the most successful Netflix products and although it is much closer to the literary works of Andrzej Sapkowski than to the works of CD Projekt, it has also been able to win over fans of the videogame trilogy. In fact, the second season has raised the bar a lot, thanks to a budget that is certainly more consistent with the type of work.

We therefore await the definitive leap with the third season, still with no release date but which could postpone compared to what was planned. In fact, filming was interrupted in the middle of production due to the positivity of Covid-19 Henry Cavillthe Geralt of Rivia of the series.

There is still no official confirmation from the production and Netflix but actually what was to be shot in these days has not been completed. More news will surely arrive on the subject, hoping the release does not move too far, since it is not the first time that the series runs into these problems.

