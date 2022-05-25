CD Projekt Red concluded his licensing agreement with the real school from Witcher Polish, ending the group of role-playing games. While we don’t know exactly why, the company behind the group and its events said it was due to one of its staff members.

The society 5 Elements states that CD Projekt Red revoked his license because one of the staff members turned out to be involved in a conservative Polish Catholic group called Ordo Iuris which is anti-LGBTQ +, anti-abortion and anti-gender equality.

But he’s not just any staff member. The reason this is a very thorny topic for CD Projekt Red is that it is Ania Wawrzyniak, wife of 5 Elements founder Dastin Wawrzyniak. But in a Facebook post written by Dastin and his brother Dominic, they made it clear that his wife only worked for 5 Elements between 2017 and 2019.

However, his involvement became a point of interest for Polish media, prompting 5 Elements to contact CD Projekt Red to clarify, but this ultimately resulted in the license being revoked. This means that the school no longer has the rights to use The Witcher’s IP or any similarity to it, causing it to be closed for legal reasons.

“In February, we decided to end our collaboration with the organizers of the Witcher School“said CD Projekt Red.”And now the three-month contractual notice period has expired. For a greater context, this cooperation concerned the LARP itself and the potential commodity attached to it. We do not provide further details on the matter“.

Source: Eurogamer