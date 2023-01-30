The new spin-off of The Witcherin development at an internal studio of CD Project RedThe Molasses Flood, could include both a cooperative mode and a mode where the player will have to face everything else alone.

This speculation comes from recruitment that it CD Project Red is performing on its website. The company has not specified the name of the project for which it seeks employees, but requires the ability to work on a title that includes multiplayer and storytelling for enthusiasts and newbies.

The game is codenamed Sirius and will be set in the universe of The Witcherbut it should take a different direction than the one taken by the TV series. CD Project Red is also working on The Witcher 4 while the internal study Fool’s Theory is developing the remake of the first The Witcher.