After the latest State of Unreal presentation, Unreal Engine 5 is now available worldwide for all developers. Many like The Coalition have shown its potential, but in terms of real games, CD Projekt RED will use the engine for the next one The Witcherannounced last month as the first game in a “new saga for the franchise”.

In a new video on Twitter, the game director Jason Slama talked about the strengths of Unreal Engine 5. It actually all started with a medieval environmental demonstration last year with a rundown village that could pass for a location in Velen. This immediately caught Slama’s attention.

The resources needed to keep REDengine up to date were also a motivation for the move to Unreal Engine 5. With Epic Games running the engine, CD Projekt RED could focus more on the actual production of the title. This helps a lot when creating an open world game versus a linear game, especially since the chances of things going wrong are “exponentially higher“.

“Players can go in the direction they want. They can manage the content in the order they want, in theory. You need a really stable environment where you can be able to make changes with a high level of security“said Slama.

Soak in more information on why @CDPROJEKTRED has chosen to use # UE5 to build new open-world games, including a new saga for The Witcher! 😻 pic.twitter.com/IVKFKljwf7 – Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) April 5, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



The VFX and lighting art director Jakub Knapik he further added that “Unreal Engine is like a toolbox that has many features, many solutions, already in place, that allow teams to simply try new things. The fact that Unreal is already used by many teams around the world means that many perspectives are projected into the design of the tools and this helps the tool to be much more agile“.

Of course, using Unreal Engine 5 doesn’t mean the next The Witcher will be Epic Games Store exclusive. No further details have been given on the sequel, such as when it will launch, but it is expected to arrive on Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and PC.

Source: Gamingbolt.