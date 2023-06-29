As we have already told you, and as social networks never cease to remind us, Liam Hemsworth it will be the new one Geralt of Rivia within the Netflix TV series The Witchertaking the place of the beloved Henry Cavill. Well, to do it better, it seems that the actor is really working hard.

According to the words of one of the stars of the series, that is Joe Bateywhich he interprets Buttercuphe has been in contact with Liam for a while via messages, and although he obviously can’t get lost in the details, he told the microphones of Games Radar that the actor to play Geralt would be carrying out “a crazy, relentless workout”.

It does not stop here, because this preparation of the actor also sees him very taken in reading the various stories and gods books, “fits them devouring“.

Even the actress of our Yennefer, Anya Chalotrahad the opportunity to exchange some messages of support with the actor who will replace Cavill, while the only one of the main quartet who hasn’t done so was Freya Allan Ciri’s interpreter.

We remind you that just today the first 5 episodes of Season 3 of The Witcher were aired, which will be followed by the last three episodes next month, with the last hours on the screen of Cavill as Geralt.