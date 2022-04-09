According to a recent rumor, the streaming platform is considering launching two new projects around the world of “The Witcher”, one anime-style and the other. other live action. According to the Redanian Intelligence portal, a site specialized in news about the program with Henry Cavill, Netflix could launch a new series prequel focused on Lambert, Coen and Eskel although it is still unknown if this creation would be animated or real.

More than one “The Witcher” project

Mention is also made of a second live-action series, which would begin filming once the production of the third season of the show ends. As if that were not enough, this same site also reports that there are already another anime movie in development within Studio Mir, which began pre-production last month. Despite not having as much information about it, Redanian Intelligence claims that it will be similar to what we saw with “Nightmare of the Wolf”.

Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra returned for their roles as Geralt, Cirilla and Yennefer in The Witcher 2. Photo: composition/Netflix.

When does the third season of “The Witcher” premiere?

The showrunner of the series, Lauren Hissrich, anticipated that “The witcher 3″ could be seen at the end of the year . However, the delays caused in filming predict that we would be seeing the result by the beginning of 2023.

In the third season we will see that Cirila de Cintra has become the center of attention of almost all the important factions of the continent since it was revealed that she is alive. Her presence threatens not only the brotherhood of sorcerers, but also some of the members of the northern kingdoms. Also, The Return of Ciri’s Father explains why Nilfgaard has been hunting the young princess. Tired of his failures and lust for power, Emhyr var Emreis decides to take control of the situation and head north once and for all.