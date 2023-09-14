Between novels and video games the series The Witcher it has certainly had incredible success that it has brought Geralt of Rivia and the other characters from the saga to recently land in the world of board games. In fact, recently it has come to life, thanks to the Go On Board crowdfunding campaign, The Witcher: Old World and today, given the success of the first release, Go On Board And CD Projekt Red they return to work together for a new board game inspired by the famous work. The title is The Witcher: Path of Destiny and it seems it will see the light in just over a month, the October 19th.

In The Witcher: Path of Destiny you will be able to face one single campaign in which we will be accompanied by the famous witcher Geralt of Rivia and three different group campaigns with different rules and mechanics: Striga, Edge of the World And Lesser Evil. Group campaigns can be played by two to five players who will be able to play one of the various prominent characters seen in the franchise: Ciri, Yennefer, Vessimir, Dandelion and obviously Geralt of Rivia.

The game elements are truly numerous but a particularly nice mechanic certainly concerns the epilogue of the sessions which will always see one of the players rewarded as “hero” of the game. What can I say, The Witcher: Path of Destiny certainly seems very interesting and fans of the series certainly cannot miss the opportunity to wear the role of a witcher in a totally new way.