The Witcher just returned to Netflix with Season 3, and Lada Lumos he thought it was appropriate to recover his many cosplay dedicated to the characters of the series to make a comparison. Who played them best?

Keira, Ida, Triss, Yennefer and Ciri they undoubtedly shone in the interpretations made by the Russian model, who was able to give each figure a distinct and peculiar charm, playing with makeup, costumes and scenarios in order to obtain the best result.

And so, with the first part of Season 3 of The Witcher available on Netflix, everyone will be able to judge the quality of the work of the beautiful Lada, which in some shots looks truly amazing.

