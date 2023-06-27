There The Witcher Netflix series is preparing for the debut of its third season divided into two parts which will be released between June 29 and July 27, a truly important season for the lore and beyond: it will be the last with Henry Cavill as Geralt.

Starting from the fourth season, in fact, to take on the role of our protagonist will be Liam Hemsworth: a choice that seems to be really spot on given what we will see on the screen…

As stated by Tomek Baginski, executive producer of the series, the Geralt’s physical change it could not have come at a better time.

“We have a great plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision of Geralt with Liam. I wouldn’t elaborate too much on this as this is a big spoiler, but this change is very, very fitting given the events that will follow, especially in regards to the fifth book.

The plot of the fifth novel of the well-known series by Andrzej Sapkowski foresees a profound change in terms of setting: the new dimension where Geralt and Jennefer will be catapulted will be the perfect environment to get to know a “alternative” Geralt.

We remind you that The Witcher Netflix series has been renewed up to the fifth season: we will therefore have the opportunity to see how it will be addressed this big change.