The chunky by CD Projekt RED is currently engaged in the development of new chapter Of The Witcher: this is revealed by the information provided by the Polish company regarding the division of work within the various teams.

As can be seen in the diagram, until October 2023 the studio’s resources were mainly allocated on the creation of the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, at 4.3 million units sold, but then the situation changed.

Starting from November, in short, the focus of CD Projekt RED has become the new The Witcher game, which however will not be released before 2025, leaving next year uncovered for the moment in terms of releases.