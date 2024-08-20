The fantastic saga of The Witcher It is written by Andrzej Sapkowski, a Polish author. It was previously announced that the writer would publish a new installment in Poland in 2024 and that this book would be released worldwide in 2025. It seems that this is true, because the novel is ready and it has already been reported that we will have Geralt of Rivia as the protagonist.

Sapkowski commented that while the new novel follows in the footsteps of Geralt of Rivia, it is not some sort of sequel to The Witcherso nothing will continue from the story after its conclusion.

The success of the saga of The Witcher It’s impressive, and rumors have already begun that the new installment will have an animated film adaptation by Netflix.However, it is still too early to think about it, after all, the title has not yet seen the light of day even in its homeland, although it has already been announced. Let’s hope for the best!

Let us remember that, What is certain is that the filming of the new season of The Witcher It is already in production and Netflix will distribute and produce it. Henry Cavill has left the lead role and now we’ll see Thor’s brother step into the actor’s big shoes.

Liam Hemsworth will star in the new season of The Witcherwhich has just released a teaser as a first look at what we can expect from the new season. It looks like 2025 will be a big year for Geralt of Rivia.

Source: Netflix via X

We recommend: Why is The Witcher more feminist than Barbie?

Where can I watch The Witcher? How many books are there in the Witcher saga?

The various animated and live-action adaptations are available on the Netflix platform, there you can find the different installments of the universe of The Witcher.

The novels that make up the saga of The Witcher are as follows:

Sword of Destiny — 1992

The Last Wish — 1993

Blood Elves — 1994

Time of Contempt — 1995

Baptism of Fire — 1996

The Tower of the Swallow—1997

The Lady of the Lake — 1999

Season of Storms — 2013

And you, which novels have you already read?

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.