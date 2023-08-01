Now that the two episode waves of season 3 of The Witcher have come out, the fans and not only will have to deal with the definitive passing of the baton between Henry Cavill And Liam Hemsworth for the role of Geralt of Rivia.

However, it’s not just fans of the series Netflix to live this detachment, but also the rest of the series castwho at the same time will have to say goodbye to their companion – and protagonist – who has accompanied them over the years, and welcome a new matewho will have to help and make you feel part of the group.

To speak was Anya Chalotrathe actress who plays Yennefer, who said something about it during an interview with Digital Spy:

I’m not worried, it will be great, I’m sure. I mean, we spent five years on this journey together, and I’m so happy for Henry. At some point he had to come, his end of playing Geralt, and that was incredible. We had so much fun with him. Either way, getting new people on this journey is going to be extremely exciting at this stage. There was talk of chemistry too, and yeah, we know that Geralt and Yennefer’s relationship means a lot to fans who love the books. This relationship is also very complex, and in each stage there is always something new to find… I mean, they are over 100 years old and still going on [ride]. They still love each other.

This third season has not really been loved by the public, probably the most negative feedback among the three. We are curious to find out how everything will go on, and above all how Liam Hemsworth will play Geraltas the actor is bending over backwards to better prepare.

It was even suspected that something could happen in the season finale that would lead to the passing of the direct baton between the two actors.